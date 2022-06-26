These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: June 26 at 5.05am

Depature: June 26 at 11.00am

Gross tonnage: 32.581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Abel Matutes

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: June 26 at 5.30am

Depature: June 26 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 29.783

Flag: Spain

Length: 191

Vessel: GNV Spirit

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: June 26 at 5.30am

Depature: June 26 at 11.45am

Gross tonnage: 32.728

Flag: Italy

Length: 204

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: June 26 at 6am

Depature: June 26 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 27.105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: June 26 at 6am

Depature: June 26 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 26.375

Flag: Cyprus

Length:186

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon

Arrival: June 26 at 6.30am

Depature: June 26 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: June 26 at 10.15pm

Depature: June 27 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Mahon

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: June 26 at 22.45pm

Depature: June 26 at 11.45pm

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

