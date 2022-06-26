These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 26 at 5.05am
Depature: June 26 at 11.00am
Gross tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Abel Matutes
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 26 at 5.30am
Depature: June 26 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29.783
Flag: Spain
Length: 191
Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 26 at 5.30am
Depature: June 26 at 11.45am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 26 at 6am
Depature: June 26 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27.105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 26 at 6am
Depature: June 26 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon
Arrival: June 26 at 6.30am
Depature: June 26 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: June 26 at 10.15pm
Depature: June 27 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 26 at 22.45pm
Depature: June 26 at 11.45pm
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
You can also find out what is scheduled to come (click here) to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
