The National Police in Palma report having arrested three people on Wednesday for the sale of drugs. This followed the search of a vehicle at the entrance to Puerto Portals and the detention of one of the three. Officers found ketamine, ecstasy and cocaine.

Soon after, an address in La Soledad in Palma was raided and two more arrests made. The police say that customers had been going to this apartment in order to buy a variety of drugs, including designer drugs. Officers seized 19,000 euros, 78 ecstasy pills, around 40 grams of crystal and some 80 grams of speed.