Holiday sales to the Balearics have fallen by 4.4 percent in the last week, according to reservation platform, Travelgate X. The islands are the third most popular holiday destination in Spain.

The volume of holiday reservation is still higher than in 2019 but lower than some people had expected. The Balearics has a market share of 15.5 percent compared to Andalucia (21.9 percent) and Catalonia (17.4).

An estimated 43 percent of late bookers were couples with 48 percent of the total reserving holidays for between two and five nights.

The Spanish are the top late booking market followed by the Britons.

The figures from the survey rather pours cold water on hopes that summer 2022 would be the best ever. Hoteliers say that they are very busy at the weekend but quiter during the week.