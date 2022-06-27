Placeholder
Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter 27/06/2022 15:42
On the football pitch they have been biter rivals but off it they are great friends. Lionel Mess, Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas have reunited for a holiday on Ibiza and judging by their instagram photos they are having a wonderful time.

Last week PSG striker Messi was photographed with former Chelsea great Fabregas and now Luis Suarez has joined the party.

Photo: Instagram.