Labour reform has led to much higher numbers of permanent job contracts. | Gemma Andreu
Eighty employment inspectors will be deployed this summer in what the Balearic government describes as a comprehensive plan to combat job insecurity. Some 1,200 operations are planned, especially in the construction and hospitality sectors, which is where most breaches tend to occur in respect of temporary hiring in the summer.
