Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jonea are back on the island enjoying a holiday at their Mallorca home, S´Estaca, between Deya and Valldemossa. They appear to have arrived last week.

The couple have often spoken of their love for Mallorca. They will be spending much of the summer on the island with Michael taking to the golf course and also sailing around local waters on a chartered yacht.

Douglas has owned a home on the island for many years after being introduced to Mallorca by his first wife Diandra. As part of the divorce settlement the couple had a timeshare agreement over S´Estaca. Initially it was thought that Douglas would be leaving the island after he put his Mallorcan home up for sale. However, Catherine Zeta Jones stepped in and bought the half share which had initially belonged to Diandra.

They are certainly at home on Mallorca.