Two Vietnamese artists, famous in their country, were arrested by the Guardia Civil on Saturday, accused of having raped a 17-year-old British girl.

The two, an actor and a musician aged 37 and 42, appeared in court on Tuesday. They were released on charges, but their passports were withdrawn. The British girl gave a statement to the court, verifying what she had told Guardia Civil officers. She and her family left Mallorca later on Tuesday.

The two men were staying at a hotel in Sant Elm. The girl and her family were at a different hotel. They met at a restaurant on Friday night. They struck up a conversation and drank together. Some time later, the three went to the beach, where they began to get intimate. They then went to the hotel room of one of the men, which is where the alleged rape took place. The girl explained to officers that the two men, after forcing her to have sex, made her take a shower to remove any bodily fluid.

The girl told her aunt what had happened. A Guardia Civil patrol went to their hotel and she was examined later at Son Espases Hospital.