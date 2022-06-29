The National Police have apparently identified the suspect who kicked Sebastián Femenías outside Rockefeller's club in Cala Major on Friday morning. The homicide squad is now attempting to locate him.

The police have amassed witness and security camera evidence. In addition, the homicide squad was contacted by a leading lawyer in Mallorca, who was seeking to agree the delivery of the suspect to the police. This was before Son Espases Hospital announced that Sebastián Femenías had died. Following this news, communication between the suspect and the lawyer ended.