The superyacht, Fountainhead, is moored up off Puerto Portals at the moment. She is owned by U.S. billionaire, Edward Scott Lampert, who is the former Chief Executive and Chairman of the Sears Group. In 2003, Lampert was kidnapped from the parking lot of his U.S. office, but was able to persuade his captors to let him go after two days of captivity and promising to pay a ransom.

Fountainhead can accomodate 14 passengers in full luxury and she has a crew of 24. She was built in 2011. She is one of the biggest superyachts in the world..