The Balearic health service's new telephone system for patients was launched on Friday. It merges the phone system for appointments with a system for handling queries and offering advice on procedures. It is intended, among other things, to ease doctor workload by ensuring that unnecessary appointments aren't made.

The number is 971 220 000 and the hours are 7am to 9pm Monday to Saturday and 8am to 9pm on Sundays and on Sundays and holidays, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Calls will be handled by 122 specially trained advisors at the InfoSalut Connecta centre, which is located on the Can Valero industrial estate in Palma.

The call centre is expected to handle around 10,000 calls a day. The service is available in four languages - Catalan, Castellano, English and German.