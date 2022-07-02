A 20-year-old Irish tourist, identified as Barry Patrick T., is in a serious condition in Son Espases Hospital after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Santa Ponsa.

Around 4.30 on Saturday morning, staff at the Hotel Jardín del Mar contacted the emergency services. He had apparently been running around the hotel and at one point had leant out over a balcony and fallen some seven metres.

It is understood that he had been drinking and taking drugs and, according to witnesses, was "delirious".