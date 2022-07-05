Stung by the announcement that concessionaire Nova Área will give up managing the six newsstands that remain in the city, Palma town hall is looking for solutions. A new tender is to be processed urgently, councillor Alberto Jarabo saying that there will be an "adjustment" to what a concessionaire has to pay. He adds that the possibility of selling more products will be studied so as to make newsstands "more profitable".
Palma town hall seeks newsstands solution
Also in News
- EasyJet flight intercepted by fighter as it heads to Balearic airspace
- German tourists, waiters "held" Vietnamese artists until police arrived
- Masks could be reintroduced in Spain's top holiday destinations
- Irish tourist serious after Santa Ponsa hotel balcony fall
- More than 20 people affected by chlorine leak at Puerto Alcudia hotel pool
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.