A Palma court has issued a restraining order against a group of pickpockets who have been active at the airport. They must not go within 500 metres of the airport, this having been a condition that the National Police asked the judicial authorities for.

The group comprised a 67-year-old Spanish man and two women - one from the Netherlands, aged 24, and the other a Bosnian, aged 46. The National Police arrested them at the airport and charged them with five thefts (which amounted to 2,697 euros and 330 pounds), although it is suspected that there were many more.