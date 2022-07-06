The Balearic Minister for Health, Patricia Gómez, said today that it is “advisable” for vulnerable people to wear masks in enclosed spaces, but she is not in favour of making it obligatory.

Gómez pointed out that, despite the fact that there may be a social perception that public administrations have excessively relaxed measures against Covid, the Balearic government has never lowered its “guard”.

“I don’t particularly like to be told what to do, I like to learn what to do. I think people need to be given the tools and they need to be informed.

“If I go to a large concert, I will wear a mask. Everyone knows the risk they run”, she said.

“But it is still a personal decision,” she said.

As for vaccination, Gómez said that the Balearics has had “many problems” in vaccinating the entire population with the third dose, but has already set out its plans to address the second booster dose.

However, for the moment there is no date: “The Ministry, the Vaccines Committee and the Public Health Commission are working on defining the profile of the people who should receive it, we don’t know whether it will be the general population or the elderly”.

Gómez suggested that it would be ideal for this fourth dose to be adapted to the omicron, which is being considered by pharmaceutical companies and regulatory bodies, such as the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

“At the moment it would seem advisable to have bivalent vaccines to be able to deal with the omicron and delta variants. But it appears that we will not have them until September or October”, she said.