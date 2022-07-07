The accused is on the left. | Alejandro Sepúlveda
The 25-year-old Spaniard arrested in connection with the assault on 34-year-old Sebastián Femenías, who died two days later, was in court in Palma on Thursday evening, having been detained earlier.
