The 25-year-old Spaniard arrested in connection with the assault on 34-year-old Sebastián Femenías, who died two days later, was in court in Palma on Thursday evening, having been detained earlier.

He is accused of having kicked Sebastián in the neck on the steps of the Rockefeller's club in Cala Major at around 6am on the morning of Friday, June 24 and of having caused Sebastián's death. Following the assault, Sebastián started convulsing and suffered cardiac arrest. He was taken to Son Espases Hospital, where he passed away in the intensive care unit on the Sunday.