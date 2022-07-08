The 25-year-old wanted in connection with the death of 34-year-old Sebastián Femenías turned himself in at National Police headquarters on Thursday morning.

Round-the-clock police surveillance of his associates would appear to have been decisive in getting him to surrender. The police had identified him several days before but were unable to locate him. However, the pressure on others led him to go to the police HQ.

It is believed that friends of his could be arrested as accomplices to events in Cala Major on June 24, when he kicked Sebastián Femenías, an assault which proved to be fatal.

Later on Thursday, he appeared in court and was ordered to prison. He told police that he had no intention of killing Sebastián and had just moved him away with a foot on the steps of Rockefeller's club.