The Israeli based company, Fattal Hotel Group, has splashed out 165 million euros on four hotels and two apartment/hotels in the Balearics. It is a further sign of the growing demand for hotels in Mallorca by foreign buyers.

The six properties are: Alua Miami Ibiza (360 rooms), Aluasun Miami Ibiza Aparthotel (82 apartments) Alua Hawaii Mallorca (230 rooms), Alua Hawaii Mallorca Suites (68 apartments) y Alua Palmanova Bay (170 rooms). The deal, with the two backing of two important investment funds, was completed this week. Fattal Hotel Group will also be spending a further 20 million euros on their new properties.

Since its founding in 1998, Fattal Hotels has embarked on an ambitious campaign of international expansion and diversification, leading to its current status among Europe’s fastest-growing hospitality brands.

Fattal currently owns and operates more than 200 hotels across 19 countries, consistently presenting the most attractive accommodation options in strategic locations that include bustling city centers and beachside resorts.