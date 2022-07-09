The association wants the two councils to follow the example set by Calvia, which already has an agreement to close down as a precautionary measure premises in Magalluf which sell alcohol between 9.30 p.m. and 8 a.m.
“This measure can be very effective because administrative procedures are usually lengthy and do not dissuade offenders, but precautionary closures do,” said the president of the hotel association, Isabel Vidal.
There are often business owners who, despite having been fined, continue to breach the decree limiting the hours of sale of alcohol while the fine is being processed but it is the Council of Mallorca Mallorca, which since January, has been in charge of tourism planning and responsible for taking action.
This includes the possibility of preventive closures. But Vidal believes that it is better for the councils themselves to be able to take swift action.
“We don’t understand why Calvia is taking big steps while Palma and Llucmajor are not,” says Vidal. The decree against excesses, approved two years ago, also vetoes the offer of free bars and pub crawls in black spot resorts, such as Magalluf and the area between Can Pastilla, s’Arenal and Son Verí Nou.
This area covers the municipalities of Palma and Llucmajor. In addition, the regulations also include an area of Sant Antoni de Portmany, in Ibiza.
Playa de Palma wants immediate action before the situation gets out of control as the resort has now become the most conflictive in the Balearics.
There's little point in investing millions if it's determined to continue as a downmarket resort. Along with the hoteliers, the authorities have certainly exhibited the will to raise standards and attract a better quality of tourist, but the perception that it's a "free for all" is hard to defeat. Luckily, it's just a dot on the Southwest coast. For most Brits, however, it's the only thing they know about Mallorca, and naturally find it irresistibly attractive. And that's perhaps why there's so much grassroots resistance to elevating it to a more upmarket resort. It certainly has the potential. But they'll need to radically change the perception. And it costs serious money to upgrade and market to a different demographic. But they're trying...
The Youth of today will find ways to circumvent any closure or restriction. I wish the whole lot of these Urbanisations Could be closed down. Their very bad reputations attract the drunken drugged up Youths . This is not what Mallorca should condone . But they bring millions of euros to the Islands and its businesses.
Just out of interest is the sale of alcohol banned in hotels in Arenal between 9.30pm and 8am as well? Or is the sale of alcohol ok as long as it is the hotels making money out of it!