The Playa de Palma Hotel Association has asked Palma City Council and Llucmajor Town Hall to ask the Council of Mallorca for more powers to enforce the law against excessive tourism.

The association wants the two councils to follow the example set by Calvia, which already has an agreement to close down as a precautionary measure premises in Magalluf which sell alcohol between 9.30 p.m. and 8 a.m.

“This measure can be very effective because administrative procedures are usually lengthy and do not dissuade offenders, but precautionary closures do,” said the president of the hotel association, Isabel Vidal.

There are often business owners who, despite having been fined, continue to breach the decree limiting the hours of sale of alcohol while the fine is being processed but it is the Council of Mallorca Mallorca, which since January, has been in charge of tourism planning and responsible for taking action.

This includes the possibility of preventive closures. But Vidal believes that it is better for the councils themselves to be able to take swift action.

“We don’t understand why Calvia is taking big steps while Palma and Llucmajor are not,” says Vidal. The decree against excesses, approved two years ago, also vetoes the offer of free bars and pub crawls in black spot resorts, such as Magalluf and the area between Can Pastilla, s’Arenal and Son Verí Nou.

This area covers the municipalities of Palma and Llucmajor. In addition, the regulations also include an area of Sant Antoni de Portmany, in Ibiza.

Playa de Palma wants immediate action before the situation gets out of control as the resort has now become the most conflictive in the Balearics.