The best place to live in the world will be promoted in the city than never sleeps! A delegation from the Palma city council is heading to New York to promote the city as an all year-around holiday destination taking advantage of the fact that there are now direcent flights.

The Palma delegation, which will consist of tourism officials from the City Council and from the tourist industry, will be underlining the joys of the city to the U.S. market. United Airlines are now operating three flights from New York to Palma every week.

The Mayor of Palma, Jose Hila, will also be joining the delegation, hosting an event for more than 70 people from the U.S. travel industry and media.

The three direct flights are proving to be exceptionally popular.