The Guardia Civil are investigating the cause of the accident. | Miquel Àngel Llabrés (Archive)
A 26-year-old man was killed on Saturday morning when his car crashed into a tree off the Arta to Can Picafort road.
The Guardia Civil are investigating the cause of the accident. | Miquel Àngel Llabrés (Archive)
A 26-year-old man was killed on Saturday morning when his car crashed into a tree off the Arta to Can Picafort road.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.