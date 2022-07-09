Guardia Civil traffic police in Mallorca

The Guardia Civil are investigating the cause of the accident. | Miquel Àngel Llabrés (Archive)

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter Palma 09/07/2022 14:42
0

A 26-year-old man was killed on Saturday morning when his car crashed into a tree off the Arta to Can Picafort road.

The accident occurred at around quarter to six. It would appear that the car had been going at high speed, that the driver lost control and crashed into the tree not far from Arta itself. No other vehicles would seem to have been involved.

Emergency teams were unable to do anything for him.

The car, an Opel, was a total write-off.