A 26-year-old man was killed on Saturday morning when his car crashed into a tree off the Arta to Can Picafort road.

The accident occurred at around quarter to six. It would appear that the car had been going at high speed, that the driver lost control and crashed into the tree not far from Arta itself. No other vehicles would seem to have been involved.

Emergency teams were unable to do anything for him.

The car, an Opel, was a total write-off.