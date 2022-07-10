Waste collection workers in Alcudia and Sa Pobla will strike from midnight on Sunday.

From ten in the morning until three in the afternoon on Sunday, management for the contractor, LUMSA FCC, and the workers' strike committee met at the ministry for the economic model, tourism and employment. A lawyer acting for Alcudia town hall was also present. In the end, negotiations broke down without any agreement.

The dispute, which is indefinite, concerns the condition of the trucks in Alcudia and Sa Pobla. Miguel Ángel Pardo, spokesperson for the CCOO union, says that they are in a poor condition. "They break down and are not replaced. We are tired of non-compliance with occupational risk prevention law in the sector."

The trucks are scheduled to be replaced. Alcudia's mayor, Domingo Bonnín, says that some have been. In October, he adds, new specifications for the contract will mean the renewal of all vehicles and the salary increase that was approved in April. In Sa Pobla, the same is due to happen.

The last strike by waste collection workers was in March last year. That was over pay. There was a threat to strike over the condition of the trucks last August. Eleven months on, and there now is a strike.