Hoteliers in the Playa de Palma, home to the popular resorts of Arenal and Can Pastilla, have had enough and are taking action themselves following a wave of incidents this summer. As part of a new plan launched by hoteliers, "as a result of the inaction by the local authorities" hotel staff will be trained by police on how to deal with rowdy tourists and all hotel guests will be asked to sign a "code of good conduct" before they are allowed to check-in.
1 comment
Time to start deporting trouble makers and banning them from Mallorca. Should be easy with people from the UK as they aren't in the EU. Word will soon get out and maybe tourists will stop behaving like idiots.