There are queues for taxis at the airport at certain times. | Emilio Queirolo
The difficulties in getting a taxi in Palma and the queues at some ranks, such as the airport, are continuing to cause complaints. But faced with this situation, Palma town hall points out that it doesn't have much scope to do anything more about the shortage. Francesc Dalmau, the councillor for mobility, says that there is a general problem in coastal areas of Mallorca and that it is the regional government's mobility ministry which can implement measures to solve it. "When you have a situation which is shared by other municipalities, the approach must be at a global level."
Yes they can. They can let uber and lyft operate for a start. Oh no that would mean competition for your friendly over priced taxi service so will never happen.