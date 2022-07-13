The 25-year-old charged with having caused the death of 34-year-old Sebastián Femenías has been released from prison on bail.

The court of instruction in Palma, which had been waiting for the final results of the autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, granted his release on Tuesday. He had been in prison since Thursday, having turned himself in to the National Police.

Around 6am on June 24, it is alleged that he kicked Sebastián Femenías in the neck outside the Rockefeller's club in Cala Major; Sebastián died two days later at Son Espases Hospital. He maintains that he only attempted to move Sebastián out of the way and that there was no intention to kill him.