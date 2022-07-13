The Balearic Ministry of Health today reported two new deaths from Covid in the Balearics (1,444 since the pandemic began) and 326 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative incidence rate for 14 days has reached 314 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The positivity test rate is 25.4%.

Of the new cases detected, 218 have been located in Mallorca, 43 in Ibiza, 24 in Minorca and 5 in Formentera, while another 36 have been reported without geographical information.

The accumulated incidence rate for two weeks is 306 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Mallorca, 254 in Ibiza, 169 in Minorca and 316 in Formentera.

974,800 people have been fully vaccinated and 993,236 have had their first jab but the Balearic government is urging people to get fully vaccinated.