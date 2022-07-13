Covid death toll continus to rise in the Balearics. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
The Balearic Ministry of Health today reported two new deaths from Covid in the Balearics (1,444 since the pandemic began) and 326 new cases in the last 24 hours.
The Balearic Ministry of Health today reported two new deaths from Covid in the Balearics (1,444 since the pandemic began) and 326 new cases in the last 24 hours.
