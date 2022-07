An 18-year-old drug dealer was arrested last Friday after encountering a Guardia Civil control that was specifically looking for drugs.

The Guardia were carrying out a series of lightning controls, one of which was on the Campos-Porreres road. When the 18-year-old saw the control, he suddenly stopped his car and made an evasive manoeuvre, endangering other vehicles. He then threw stuff out of the passenger window.

Officers pursued him and found that he had got rid of 85 doses of cocaine in addition to a bundle of cash - 285 euros. As well as being arrested, he was issued with a fine for a road safety offence.