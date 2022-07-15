Two Royal Navy officers are flying the flag for Britain aboard the giant U.S. aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman which has moored up in the Bay of Pama this morning. One of the British officers flies the F18 Super Hornet, made famous by the Top Gun II film.

The two Navy officers are on an exchange tour with the U.S. Navy underlining the close links which exist between both navies. Britain has recently taken delivery of two giant aircraft carriers, the Queen Elizabeth and the Prince of Wales.

Before heading to Palma, the Truman was involved in exercises with the Royal Air Force off the coast of Cyprus. RAF Typhoon aircraft, based on Cyprus, along with an RAF tanker aircraft, exercised with aircraft from the Truman.

The Truman is one of the largest warships in the world and is home to 6,000 men and women. It is capable of carrying up to 100 aircraft of all types. She is nuclear powered,