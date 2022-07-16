Cala Clara, Pollensa, Mallorca

Cala Clara. | Archive

Andrew Ede Pollensa 16/07/2022 18:17
0

A 46-year-old man, a resident of Mallorca, drowned on Saturday afternoon in Cala San Vicente (Pollensa).

Around two in the afternoon, lifeguards and a doctor initially tried to resuscitate him before emergency medics arrived. They were successful. It is suspected that he had suffered a heart attack.

The incident occurred at Cala Clara in Cala San Vicente.