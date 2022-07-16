<p>A 46-year-old man, a resident of Mallorca, drowned on Saturday afternoon in <strong>Cala San Vicente<\/strong> (Pollensa).<\/p>\r\n<p>Around two in the afternoon, lifeguards and a doctor initially tried to resuscitate him before emergency medics arrived. They were successful. It is suspected that he had suffered a <strong>heart attack<\/strong>.<\/p>\r\n<p>The incident occurred at <strong>Cala Clara<\/strong> in Cala San Vicente.<\/p>\r\n<p><\/p>
