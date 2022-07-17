An official tour guide in Palma explained on Saturday that crew members from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier "really liked getting to know the centre of Palma, but not the heat so much". The guide said that the group were taken to see, among other places, Bellver Castle, the Cathedral and patios in the city centre.

In Palma on Saturday, there was plenty of evidence that the Americans were in town - walking the streets, sitting in bars, taking coffees. Although not in uniform, many were recognisable from t-shirts and hats with military emblems and the American flag. Even so, they were discreet.

Thirty coaches have been laid on for excursions, and so on Saturday there were groups who went to the Caves of Drach or into the Tramuntana Mountains.

During the stopover in Palma, eight crew members are painting a Fundación Asnimo centre. This foundation helps children with Down syndrome.