Roland Obermuller, the organiser and promoter of the Bryan Adams concert in Camp de Mar on Sunday, was so impressed with the Covid treatment he received at the intensive care unit at Manacor hospital, he invited all staff to the concert free of charge. They even had their picture taken with the international superstar who thrilled concert-goers on Sunday night.

Roland Obermuller spent a month in Manacor hospital with Covid and he has now made a full recovered. He said that the treatment he received at the hands of the staff of Manacor hospital was second to none.

Thousands of people attended the concert on Sunday night.