British billionaire Tony Langley is expected to take the helm of this sailing yacht, Gladiator, as it competes in the Super Series sailing competition which starts tomorrow in Puerto Portals.

Langley is the owner of Langley Holdings, an engineering group based inRetford. The group currently has over 80 trading subsidiaries and employs around 5,400 people world wide, the majority at its factories in Norway, Germany, France and Italy. In 2020, Langley received a dividend payout of $100 million, his first since 2016, as the sole shareholder of Langley Holdings. As of March 2022, Forbes estimated his net worth was US$1.9 billion.

Nine yachts from across the globe at competing in the event including another British flagged yacht, Alegre.

The whole event at Puerto Portals will mean a cash injection to the local economy of three million euros.