British drivers in Spain face higher insurance costs because they could be treated as "learner" drivers as a result of a dispute with Spain over driving licences, according to a report on Spanish News Today.
The British ambassador has prevaricated in order to appease expats who were too lazy to follow the rules. Instead, he should've led from the front and driven home the message that the laws of Spain need to be followed. The outcome of this lack of leadership and poor decision making?...… Take the Spanish driving test and pay higher insurance premiums as newly qualified drivers! HILARIOUS! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣