The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported that the Intensive Care Units (ICU) in the Balearics are at 8.2% occupancy rate due to Covid cases.

There are currently 185 people on hospital wards with coronavirus in public, state-subsidised and private hospitals on the Islands.

Mallorca has 127 patients on the wards, Ibiza 53 and five are in Minorca. In addition, 28 patients are in the ICU, of which 21 are in Mallorca, four in Ibiza and three in Minorca.

As for the situation in care homes for the elderly, there are currently 38 resident with Covid and 33 members of staff. Of the residents, seven are in hospital (three in Mallorca, one in Minorca and three in Ibiza).

The ministry also reported that eight people have died over the past week as a result of Covid, six in Ibiza and two in Mallorca. All were aged between 68 and 95.

In total, the Balearic Islands have reported 1,452 deaths from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.