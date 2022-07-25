The superyacht Ahpo has been causing a sensation in local waters and over the weekend she was moored off Puerto Portals yacht club.
I’d love to know in what way this boat has caused a sensation? It’s a nice boat owned by an insanely rich person. They’re ten a penny here for goodness sakes!