The superyacht Ahpo has been causing a sensation in local waters and over the weekend she was moored off Puerto Portals yacht club.

Built in 2021, Ahpo offers guest accommodation for up to 16 guests in 8 suites. A crew of thirty-six, who specialize in creating exceptional charters, are on hand to provide guests with a yacht charter vacation to remember. When not cruising Ahpo has onboard an incredible selection of water toys and accessories from sailing boats to jet skis.

The billion-dollar superyacht is owned one of Jamaica’s richest men- Lee-Chin. Chin owns the National Commercial bank and a range of related companies.