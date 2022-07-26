Mallorca is proving to be a Mecca for superyachts this summer and this morning the My Maridome is moored off Puerto Portals.

The yacht belongs to Australian businessman Solomon Lew who, in 2016 he became the first Australian to be inducted into the World Retail Hall of Fame, which recognises the lifetime achievements of retail "legends".

In 2021, the Financial Review assessed Lew's net worth as A$4.37 billion; Forbes assessed his net worth as US$1.46 billion in 2019; and Lew was ranked 33rd on The Australian's Richest 250 List.

As a teenager, Lew supplied dresses to the Myer Emporium in Melbourne using his company Voyager Solo.

In 2014 Lew built a ten per cent stake in David Jones Limited after South African retailer Woolworths launched a takeover bid for the department store.

Lew was formerly a director then chairman of Coles Myer (now known as the Coles Group) until voted out by shareholders. He was also involved in an attempt to resurrect Ansett airlines with Lindsay Fox following its collapse in September 2001. In 2008 he returned to the board of his public company, Premier Investments, and became its chairman.

The 54m/177'2" Maridome (ex. Stefaren) was built by Brooke Marine in the United Kingdom at their Lowesoft shipyard.

Her interior is styled by English designer design house Bannenberg & Rowell and she was completed in 1989.

This luxury vessel's exterior design is the work of Bannenberg & Rowell and she was last refitted in 2007.

She is also capable of carrying up to 14 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience for her ten guests.