The Andratx business community are furious at frequent power cuts which have left local businesses and their clients in the dark. Many of the popular bars and restaurants on the promenade in the port have been left without power from 9p.m., their busiest time of the day.

The power cuts have happened on three occasions in the last three days and the business community is demanding action. They have called on the council to act.

It is unclear why the power cuts are happening but with high night-time temperatures residents and tourists are not impressed.