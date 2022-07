For the first time in at least two weeks there was no weather warning from the Palma Met Office this morning as the heatwave ends.

Milder temperatures of between 30 to 33 degrees Centigrade were being forecast for today as the island gave a sigh of relief that the high temperatures have come to an end. "Don´t get us wrong, it will still be hot but not as hot as the last few weeks," a Met Office spokesperson said.

Last weekend temperatures reached the 40 degrees Centigrade mark in Sa Pobla and a maximum temperatyiur