An 18-year-old Swiss tourist was arrested by the Guardia Civil in Magalluf on Monday after he was seen vandalising beach umbrellas.

Around 3am on Monday morning, a hotel security guard observed one of a group of three people on the beach pull an umbrella pole out of the sand and throw it into the sea. This same person then smashed two other parasols.

After the Guardia Civil arrived, the security guard identified one of the three as having been responsible for the damage.

He was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, had no documentation on him and joked about what had happened. He was taken to his hotel in order to verify his identity. On Tuesday morning, he appeared in court in Palma and was released after paying bail of 2,000 euros.