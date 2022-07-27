Guardia Civil on the beach in Magalluf (Archive image). | Archive
An 18-year-old Swiss tourist was arrested by the Guardia Civil in Magalluf on Monday after he was seen vandalising beach umbrellas.
Guardia Civil on the beach in Magalluf (Archive image). | Archive
An 18-year-old Swiss tourist was arrested by the Guardia Civil in Magalluf on Monday after he was seen vandalising beach umbrellas.
2 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
2000 Euros bail, cheap way out to enjoy rest of his holiday, take 5000 Euros damages and deport him never to return, don't waste time jailing him to government cost, there is absolutely no excuse for vandalism of any sort.
Flogging anyone , or possibly chained on the beach all day with no shade. Either way its going to hurt.