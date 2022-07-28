Netflix has announced that Series 5 of their hugely popular series, The Crown, will be shown in November. Part of the series was filmed in Mallorca at venues ranging from the Club de Mar yacht club in Palma to Port Soller and San Telmo.

Filming took place earlier this year and involved a number of local extras. The cast is as follows: Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon.

Jonny Lee Miller as John Major, Prime Minister 1990–1997

Flora Montgomery as Norma Major, John Major's wife [

Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth and Philip's eldest child and the heir apparent .

Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales, Charles's wife. Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki travelled to the island for the filming along with numerous other supporting stars. It was the second time that Elizabeth Debicki had filmed on the island. She was one of the stars of The Night Manager, the hugely successful BBC series which was filmed on the island.