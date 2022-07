Animal welfare groups welcomed the announcement this morning that the horse-drawn carriages, which have attracted such criticism and outcry, will be replaced by electric carriages from 2024.

The move was approved by the city council this morning and comes after years of campaigning by animal rights groups.

The city council want to ensure that a switch to electric carriages doesn't result in "a reduction in employment" and are suggesting that credit is made available for a transition.

So far this year there have been plenty of reports of horses collapsing because of the hot weather