King Felipe arrived in Mallorca on Thursday for the royal family's traditional summer holiday on the island.

There was heavy security in and around the Marivent Palace in the morning. Members of the media stationed outside the front of the palace were disappointed, as the King arrived through the service entrance around 1.30pm. He then had lunch with his sisters, Cristina and Elena, and the Queen Mother Sofia, who have been in Mallorca for some days. Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia are due to arrive on Friday.

The King is scheduled to meet political leaders at the Almudaina Palace on Friday morning - President Armengol; Vicenç Thomas, the speaker of the Balearic parliament; the mayor of Palma, José Hila; and the president of the Council of Mallorca, Catalina Cladera.

around 1:30 p.m. at the Marivent Palace in Palma. Accompanied by a discreet escort, the monarch has not been seen by the journalists waiting at the main door of the Palace and it is believed that he has entered through the service door. Don Felipe is having lunch right now with his mother, Queen Sofía, and her sisters, the infantas Elena and Cristina. Queen Letizia and her daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, are scheduled to land on the island this Friday.