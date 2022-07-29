The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported nine more Covid deaths taking the official death toll to 1,483, 70% more than the number of deaths recorded a year ago.

156 new cases have also been confirmed, of which 118 have been detected in Mallorca, 17 in Ibiza, 4 in Minorca, none in Formentera and 17 have been recorded without geographical information.

The accumulated incidence rate for two weeks is 188 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the islands as a whole and the positivity test rate is 21.1%.

By island, the incidence rate for the past 14 days is 116 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Mallorca, 210 in Ibiza, 91 in Minorca and 205 in Formentera.

87.1% of the population aged over four has been fully vaccinated, 975,172 people, and 492,060 have had the booster jab.