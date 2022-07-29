Nine more deaths confirmed in the Balearics. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported nine more Covid deaths taking the official death toll to 1,483, 70% more than the number of deaths recorded a year ago.
Nine more deaths confirmed in the Balearics. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported nine more Covid deaths taking the official death toll to 1,483, 70% more than the number of deaths recorded a year ago.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.