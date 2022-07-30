A report by the Balearic ministry of the environment for the period 2000 to 2019 points to smokers having been the main source of forest fires.

Of all fires, it was not possible to determine the cause of 370, but where it was possible, it was established that 323 were caused by smokers. The second highest number was 137, the consequence of forest work burning.

Over half the fires were accidental or the result of negligence. Included among these was the worst forest fire in recent years - in Andratx in 2013. This was caused by the negligent disposal of ashes from a barbecue. Thirty-three per cent of fires were deliberate, while eight per cent were the consequence of natural phenomena, e.g. lightning strikes, and one per cent were fires that reignited having been extinguished.