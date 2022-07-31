The Guardia Civil cut off the main access road. | Michel's
Puerto Andratx is one of Mallorca's tourist centres that most attracts thieves. These people pose as tourists, mingling with others and looking for targets. The police say that the most prized targets are tourists wearing luxury watches. "They monitor them from a distance, then they approach them with the excuse of asking something and snatch watches and wallets in a matter of seconds."
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.