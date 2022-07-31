Queuing for taxis on Saturday night in Palma.
Saturday night in Palma, the taxi rank at Plaza de la Reina - Dozens of people were waiting for taxis, and to compound the frustrations of those at the front of the queue, it would seem that when taxis did appear, they were picking up from the back of the queue.
Err Uber or Lyft. Let's see the taxi drivers complain if they can't supply a half decent service at a reasonable price. But they will as it appears to be a closed shop that scares the government from doing anything about it.