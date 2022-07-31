Saturday night in Palma, the taxi rank at Plaza de la Reina - Dozens of people were waiting for taxis, and to compound the frustrations of those at the front of the queue, it would seem that when taxis did appear, they were picking up from the back of the queue.

A shortage of taxis has been a theme of the summer, explanations for which have included a fewer number of hire cars on the island, concentrations of taxis at the airport, inadequate bus services, the exams for drivers being too tough, the town hall not having issued seasonal licences because these would take too long to process ... .