The extreme heat in recent weeks has already sparked wildfires and led to thousands of heat-related deaths in Europe, but that warmth hasn't been limited to the land.
The warmer air along with shifting ocean currents and a stable sea surface have warmed coastal Mediterranean waters several degrees Celsius beyond the average temperature of 24°C to 26°C for this time of year.
Waters between Spain's Balearic Islands and the Italian coast were up to 5°C warmer than at the same time last year, Spain's AMET weather agency said on Friday – while also warning that temperatures around the Spanish coast would be 3°C to 4°C higher until at least mid-August.
Spain's ports' authority said in a statement the water in Cabo de Gata, in the country's southeastern corner, registered a ten-year temperature record of nearly 28°C on Monday.
Marine heatwaves, which are far less researched than heatwaves on land, are becoming more frequent due to climate change, adding pressure to ecosystems already struggling from over-fishing and plastic pollution.
Ocean scientist Jean-Pierre Gattuso told Reuters that water near the French coastal city of Nice was measured at 29.2°C on July 25 - around 3.5°C higher compared to the same day last year.
