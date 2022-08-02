Over the past month, shipping companies have made additional crossings to Mallorca in order to transport some 4,000 more hire cars. The reason is the high demand. But even with these cars, the supply is said to be around 50,000 lower for the whole of the Balearics than it was in 2019, when there were an estimated 130,000 hire cars on the islands.
Majorca tourism
More hire cars shipped to Mallorca to meet demand
Car manufacturers had said there weren't sufficient supplies
There should be a number of park and ride schemes on the outskirts of Palma,eventually with a tram stop there as well. The traffic is bad enough already so stopping hire cars coming in would be a start. And people working in Palma who live elsewhere should use this. It's total gridlock during rush hours. And something needs to be done about the chaos of the school run.
There needs to be Controls on the number of Hire Cars in Mallorca. The roads are already saturated with cars. In the Season Mallorca becomes a Traffic Jam. The pollution created is a big problem. Electric vehicles are some solution, but more Hydrogen powered vehicles are the answer producing only water. Perhaps a greater increase of Public Transport and Taxis is now Urgently required.