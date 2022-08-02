The Balearics today reported 182 new cases of Covid, taking the total number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic on the islands to 296,705.

The accumulated incidence rate has fallen to 108 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for 14 days, with the number of deaths standing at 1,487.

According to the Balearic Ministry for Health, in the past 24 hours Mallorca has registered 112 new cases, Minorca 17, Ibiza another 26 and Formentera three. The rest of the positive cases (24) have no island or municipality of residence.

In detail, the accumulated incidence rate for 14 days stands at 108 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while the positivity test rate for seven days is 17.14 percent.

By islands, the one with the highest incidence rate is Formentera, with 170.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Ibiza (155.1), Mallorca (103.2) and Minorca (80.3).