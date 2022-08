Cancelled in 2020 and 2021, the Moors and Christians battle in Pollensa returned on Tuesday evening. The climax to the Patrona fiestas, the re-enactment recalls the events of May 31, 1550, when Ottoman pirates, commanded by Dragut (Turgut Reis), carried out a raid that was repelled by the people of Pollensa, led by Joan Mas.

The battle starts with a plea for help from the Mare de Déu dels Àngels, Our Lady of the Angels, whose day it is today and who is Pollensa's patron.