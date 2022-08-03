Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Spain (BHHS), a Spanish subsidiary of Warren Buffett’s real estate company, continues to expand in Spain with the goal of becoming a leader in the luxury residential real estate market.

The group currently has offices in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Marbella, Malaga and Mallorca, and the Spanish market is expected to grow 30% this year.

In fact, it has embarked on a ten-year expansion plan focusing on the Mediterranean, the Balearics and the Canary Islands, with the aim of becoming one of the leaders in the luxury residential market in Spain.

Warren Buffett is currently the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.

He is one of the most successful investors in the world and has a net worth of over $103 billion as of August 2022, making him the world’s seventh-wealthiest person.